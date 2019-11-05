DUNKERTON -- It's payback time in Dunkerton.
Mayor Ed Jessen, 64, a professional truck driver and Hawkeye Community College instructor who had previously trounced former mayor Michael Schares twice -- in 2013 and in 2017 -- finally fell by 20 votes against his rival.
Schares, 65 and a Deere & Co. retiree who had previously served 22 years as mayor, garnered 157 votes to Jessen's 137. No one cast a write-in vote, according to the Black Hawk County auditor's office.
"Ed has made a lot of people unhappy over the years," Schares said of his rival. "He's had a lot of controversy in the last couple of years."
He said he believed his message resonated this time around.
"I've lived my entire life in this town, and I care about this town, is the biggest thing," Schares said. "It needs to go in the right direction."
A slate full of newcomers to the Dunkerton City Council was whittled down to two at-large positions: Ron Reichen and Monica Smith look to be the unofficial winners, getting 159 and 120 votes, respectively. Challenger Timothy Dalton received 109, Derek Shaner garnered 83 and Steve Wissink took 77 votes.
Brian Roquet bested Travis Hoing in the race to fill an at-large council seat, 168 to 117.
