DUBUQUE (AP) — A clear-eyed “witness” watched dispassionately as Eric A. Schmidt aimed his vehicle at David Peterson.
When Schmidt drove at Peterson, ultimately crashing into a Dubuque church’s steps on May 23, 2018, cameras placed in the 1200 block of Main Street recorded the actions.
The resulting footage was important evidence against Schmidt, who eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Originally installed to help ease the flow of traffic on some occasionally congested thoroughfares, city of Dubuque traffic and other surveillance cameras have become an important crime-solving tool for police.
“(Cameras) have been obviously a game-changer in a lot of different ways,” Lt. Joe Messerich told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “They are definitely used daily. Officers will use these cameras for something as minor as a property damage traffic accident and then up through our murder investigations.”
The city now has about 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras, with about 1,200 related licenses. That license total has increased sixfold since 2012.
The cameras are placed at the intersections of Dubuque’s most heavily traveled roads. They also overlook parks, parking ramps and other public spaces.
Dubuque has spent more than $3 million on its camera system since the first cameras were installed, and the city plans to spend about $500,000 on cameras — from new installations to maintenance on existing units — from fiscal year 2020 through 2024.
The climbing number of cameras troubles privacy advocates.
“This surveillance camera culture is something we would be concerned with,” said Mark Stringer, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. “Generally speaking, the surveillance of everyday Iowans would be problematic to us.”
A bank of monitors spreads out above the dispatchers taking calls in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The footage being displayed flips from John F. Kennedy Road, to Central Avenue, to Northwest Arterial, to Bluff Street and more on command.
Elsewhere in the law enforcement complex, two smaller viewing stations enable investigators to monitor video recordings from most Dubuque streets where fiber optic cable has been laid. The fiber optics sustain the high-tech surveillance, which is also on display in a room on the fourth floor of City Hall, where it is watched and reviewed by a traffic engineer.
“Our officers out there on patrol respond to a wide variety of calls,” Messerich said. “One of the most common ones where traffic cameras get used is a regular, run-of-the-mill accident. An officer might run out to Dodge (Street) and JFK for an accident, and both drivers give conflicting accounts of what happened.
“Before the cameras, the officers would interview witnesses, look at damage and try to determine fault — and they still do that in these cases — but it’s nice to have that independent witness — which is the camera — that can show you, yes, it was this person who ran the red light or it was this person who made the illegal lane change. They are definitely used daily. It’s not uncommon, if you listen to our (police radio) scanner, you will hear an officer respond to an accident and say, ‘Hey, can you jump on a camera and check this for me?’ That’s pretty common.”
Primarily used in routine cases, the surveillance capabilities also can shed light on more serious crimes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Let’s say there’s a burglary,” Messerich said. “A lot of times, burglaries are reported to us cold. Somebody comes home and finds their residence was broken into or their car had a window smashed.
“Before cameras, the officers would do a neighborhood canvass. They would knock on doors and see if anybody heard or saw anything. They still do so in these cases, but now again, with the traffic camera footage, it adds one more piece to it.”
Investigators can dial up a time and place covered by a surveillance camera and review the moments before, during and after a crime.
“Some of those cold property crimes that would have never been solved in the past, or would have been difficult to solve in the past,” Messerich said. “Now, we have this camera to get leads on the case, which is excellent.”
The cameras even can help investigators if the actual crime occurs out of sight.
“Let’s say you park your car in a certain area and we might not have camera coverage in that area, but we might have camera coverage on some of the surrounding streets,” Messerich said. “It might allow us to develop a suspect vehicle that was going through the area, especially if we’re talking 3 o’clock in the morning when there is really no other traffic.”
Messerich said officers also use the cameras as an added safety measure during risky calls.
“Let’s say (emergency dispatchers) get a call of shots fired at ‘XYZ Street,’” he said. “If they have camera coverage, they can immediately jump to those cameras, and while the officers are responding there, they can give them real-time updates. ‘We saw the muzzle blast. It looks like your suspect is going to be wearing this, that or the other thing. It looks like they left westbound on foot.’
“So, our officers aren’t going into those calls blind. It can really enhance our safety if we’ve got coverage and it’s one of those types of calls — the more dangerous calls.”
The cameras also can provide information when witnesses might be reluctant to do so.
Phil Baskerville, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at University of Dubuque, contends that the city’s surveillance cameras do more than simply record footage. He said studies have shown that people in communities felt less secure when told that police patrols would be reduced.
“Once they returned, people felt more security,” he said.
Baskerville said he believes Dubuque’s cameras play a similar role in bolstering a sense of security.
“I believe Dubuque has hit a grand slam home run in its use of the cameras,” Baskerville said. “Most of the people of the town know those cameras are out there, so I think it deters crime. Take robberies. Most robberies are not planned weeks in advance. People might spend a little time thinking about it, but while they’re thinking about it, they’ll remember those cameras are out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.