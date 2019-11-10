WATERLOO — A major sanitary sewer project along San Marnan Drive may come in under budget.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the planned Dry Run Creek interceptor sewer project.
Boomerang Corp. of Anamosa is the apparent low bidder at just under $4.27 million, which is below the $4.7 million estimate from the AECOM engineering firm. Three other bids opened Thursday were all over $6.1 million.
The project builds a new 12-inch sanitary sewer main along the south side of San Marnan from Kimball Avenue to the Easton Avenue waste water treatment plant.
It will divert sewerage currently going into the frequently overloaded West Ninth Street area along Dry Run Creek and will help handle anticipated growth in southeast Waterloo.
The interceptor sewer is one of several projects the city must complete to comply with a 2016 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The court order requires the city to complete a long list of projects to prevent broken and overloaded sanitary sewer lines from overflowing into local waterways or backing up into basements during periods of heavy rain.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
