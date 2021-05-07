Drought concerns persist across the state

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES: A coalition of progressive faith leaders called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to cease her push for legislation that would ban transgender students from competing in sports with other students of the same gender they identify as.

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a virtual news conference Thursday during which multiple speakers expressed their opposition to the governor’s proposal.

“Transgender kids simply want to play sports for the same reason as other kids, and they want to be treated fairly,” said Connie Ryan, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and Action Fund executive director. “As with all kids, they want to feel like they belong and that they are welcome to participate.”

Reynolds has described her proposal as an issue of fairness, but examples of biological males dominating girls’ sports are exceptionally rare.

There is no current bill in the Republican-controlled Legislature that proposes such a ban. With this year’s legislative session nearing its end, any proposal now would have to come from legislative leaders or be amended to a budget bill.