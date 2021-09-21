Droppett showcases new mobile trailer for recycling/redemption

CEDAR FALLS — An innovative company is promoting a cleaner and more convenient way to recycle for redemption through a new bag drop system.

Representatives from Droppett stopped by Overman Park on Monday to showcase their mobile can and bottle redemption trailer and share more information about their technology with state House Speaker Pat Grassley and a few community members.

By visiting the company website, a person can sign up to recycle at one of these trailers. Once registered, green Droppett bags are provided and filled up with cans and bottles, and “bag tags” are given as identification to be scanned by a sensor at the trailer’s entry window.

From there, you throw the bag through the window, and a person’s account is credited with the redemption funds. The used beverage containers are picked up by a redemption center, counted, and then processed for a distributor to pick up or to be sold as a commodity.

“All you do is find a facility and drop off your containers after you go to our website and register,” said Doug Webb, president and CEO of Container Recovery Inc. and Droppett. “It will help you with recycling and also to redeem and get your money back on your containers.”