Drop boxes will be allowed for Black Hawk County absentee ballots

WATERLOO – Drop-off boxes for absentee ballots will be allowed for the upcoming general election in November, Black Hawk County’s election commissioner told supervisors on Tuesday.

Instructions from the Iowa Secretary of State during a training session for county auditors weeks ago had seemed to preclude any use of drop boxes, despite the fact some counties had used them for years and others -- including Black Hawk -- had planned to add them this election.

Black Hawk Auditor Grant Veeder said the Secretary of State reversed that instruction late last week.

“There was some consternation among county auditors, and we started looking for legal remedies. Over the next few days, the Secretary of State reviewed the situation and decided that it would be OK to have drop boxes outside of the courthouse,” Veeder said.

Boxes won’t be allowed in other remote locations, he said.

Guidelines for the boxes are still pending, and local officials said the box will likely be anchored to the concrete outside of the courthouse entrance, in view of a security camera.