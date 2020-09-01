Drop boxes will be allowed for Black Hawk County absentee ballots

WATERLOO – Drop-off boxes for absentee ballots will be allowed for the upcoming general election in November, Black Hawk County’s election commissioner told supervisors on Tuesday.
Instructions from the Iowa Secretary of State during a training session for county auditors weeks ago had seemed to preclude any use of drop boxes, despite the fact some counties had used them for years and others -- including Black Hawk -- had planned to add them this election.
Black Hawk Auditor Grant Veeder said the Secretary of State reversed that instruction late last week.
“There was some consternation among county auditors, and we started looking for legal remedies. Over the next few days, the Secretary of State reviewed the situation and decided that it would be OK to have drop boxes outside of the courthouse,” Veeder said.
Boxes won’t be allowed in other remote locations, he said.
Guidelines for the boxes are still pending, and local officials said the box will likely be anchored to the concrete outside of the courthouse entrance, in view of a security camera.
Counties in Iowa began showing an interest in setting up the absentee drop-off boxes as a contact-less collection option in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and because of a growth in interest in absentee voting that is expected to flood the postal system with ballots.
Election officials will start sending out absentee ballots on Oct. 5. In addition to the drop box, voters can return absentee ballots by mail or drop them off in person at the Auditor's Office during business hours.
This Election Day will also have fewer in-person polling places because of the pandemic, Veeder said.
“It’s not going to be as drastically reduced as it was for the primary election, but we will be reducing our locations,” Veeder said. “Hopefully this won’t cause much difficulty for voters, especially if we have as many people voting absentee as we are already showing.”
The county normally has 58 polling places, but this year will only have 43 locations.
“We will have supplies there to keep the area clean, give people hand sanitizer. We will provide masks for voters, make it so the voters don’t have to open the door,” Veeder said.
