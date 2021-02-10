Driving range, golf learning center considered as part of Memorial Park reconstruction

WAVERLY — With a possible redesign of Memorial Park part of an upcoming budget, commissions are tentatively discussing what they’d like to see included there in the future.
In years past, Memorial Park housed the Bremer County Fairgrounds, Kids Kingdom wooden playground, municipal pool, skate park and adult softball diamonds.
But with the fairgrounds moving to 50 acres at 300 39th St. N.E., the city is considering what the new park could look like. The Waverly Golf Commission may have some say, said leisure services Director Garret Riordan.
“Last meeting, I had said that I didn’t believe there would be anything in the budget for the next fiscal period for design of Memorial Park. That has changed,” Riordan told the commission Tuesday.
With Memorial Park abutting the Waverly Municipal Golf Course to the northeast, commissioners liked the idea of having a learning center that would give lessons and train youth golf players, as well as either a full driving range or a more limited irons-only range.
“One of (our) goals was to draw the tournaments into Waverly again, and in order to do that having a place to warm up to prepare to play,” said commissioner Sally Thorson.
But with other projects proposed for the park, like an aquatic center and new playground, as well as unknowns like whether the skatepark or the ball diamonds might move, commissioners weren’t sure if they’d have room.
“There’s a chance that the task force could just say the ball diamonds are either moving or are not going to be there,” Riordan said, noting that a task force wouldn’t be up and running until this summer at the earliest.
Thorson worried that all of the options would be too much for the “landlocked” park in the middle of town.
But Riordan pointed out commissioners wouldn’t have to design it themselves — architects would be hired to figure out the best way to include all of the elements desired.
“If we say — ‘We want a driving range. Where can a driving range fit in? — that’s what they do,” Riordan said. “It’s what exactly do we want to do for a learning center — that’s really what we need to figure out. What do we want it to have, and how much space is that going to take up?”