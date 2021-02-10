Driving range, golf learning center considered as part of Memorial Park reconstruction

WAVERLY — With a possible redesign of Memorial Park part of an upcoming budget, commissions are tentatively discussing what they’d like to see included there in the future.

In years past, Memorial Park housed the Bremer County Fairgrounds, Kids Kingdom wooden playground, municipal pool, skate park and adult softball diamonds.

But with the fairgrounds moving to 50 acres at 300 39th St. N.E., the city is considering what the new park could look like. The Waverly Golf Commission may have some say, said leisure services Director Garret Riordan.

“Last meeting, I had said that I didn’t believe there would be anything in the budget for the next fiscal period for design of Memorial Park. That has changed,” Riordan told the commission Tuesday.

With Memorial Park abutting the Waverly Municipal Golf Course to the northeast, commissioners liked the idea of having a learning center that would give lessons and train youth golf players, as well as either a full driving range or a more limited irons-only range.

“One of (our) goals was to draw the tournaments into Waverly again, and in order to do that having a place to warm up to prepare to play,” said commissioner Sally Thorson.