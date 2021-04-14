Drive-in movie theater gets approval at National Cattle Congress grounds in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A drive-in movie theater could come to the National Cattle Congress grounds.

The Waterloo planning commission unanimously recommended for approval Tuesday a special permit for the project. The man who requested the permit, Tarelle Hoskins, said he decided to "take a crack at it" after realizing there are limited options to take his own kids to similar attractions.

"I'm doing my best. I just want to see something cool," Hoskins said. "One day I was just thinking, 'Why don't I just do it?'"

The project will now head to the Waterloo Board of Adjustment's April 27 meeting for final approval.

The theater would be open from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to city documents. Each night would feature two movies. Hoskins did not share information about when the theater would begin operation.

Nights that feature family-friendly movies will include laser light shows beginning at 8:45 p.m., Hoskins said. He said he plans to offer short fireworks shows once per month on Fridays or Saturdays before movies start.