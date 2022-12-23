Drafting of Waverly's new comprehensive, parks, bike plans nears completion

WAVERLY — Municipal planning documents are being finalized with the future of the community in mind.

City officials have been working on a Comprehensive Plan, Park and Open Space Plan, and Bike, Pedestrian and Trail Plan with MSA Professional Services during the last year.

In the first City Council update since the summer, MSA planner Christopher Janson said the Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to have a joint meeting Jan. 5 with the Economic Development Commission and Board of Adjustment to discuss plans further and consider a recommendation.

The council will take its final look Jan. 23 and proceed to weigh adoption on Feb. 6.

Janson noted the future land use map included within the plans is important, but “not all that many people are excited about it” and it is valuable to have other components that spurred public participation.

“People love talking about parks, and people love talking about trails, and they love looking at how those are going to be integrated into the community,” he said.

“I think putting these three plans together as you did was fantastic in the sense that we got a lot of cross feedback,” he added.

MSA included a development concept for the future of Memorial Park along Fifth Avenue Southwest. It includes a new pool, natural play area, performance space and golf learning center, along with where ball parks could be expanded.

“There have been adjustments. The first rendition of this had a pool in a way that might conflict with (the golf course’s) hole number three, and people who are as good at golf as me, where the ball sometimes doesn’t go exactly where I thought it wanted to,” said Janson. “We situated it so two uses of this same space are not directly impacting one another.”

During the process, the conversations also centered heavily on other big name projects like those pertaining to the rail trail bridges.

Janson said the plans were similar in that professionals tried not to “overload” the readers and users of them.

“It was not just this giant list of stuff to do,” he said. “We know that you guys (city officials) do actively plan, and you’re probably going to look at this stuff in another five years, so putting together 20 years worth of small things is not going to be as useful as some targeted action that can be taken in the short-term.”

The latest drafts can be reviewed online at waverlyplanning.com.

