WATERLOO — A $2.5 million renovation of the downtown Webberking Building received a boost from a state historic preservation tax credit program.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced this week at JSA Development was awarded nearly $726,000 in tax credits to help revitalize the building at 612-616 Mulberry St. with street-level storefronts and high-end apartments.
It was one of seven projects receiving a combined $23 million this month through the statewide program. It was the only Waterloo recipient.
“When we rejuvenate old buildings, we rejuvenate our communities,” Debi Durham, IEDA director, said. “From hotels, to educational museums and new residences, these projects turn buildings that could be blights in our communities into points of pride instead.”
Peters Construction, JSA Development’s contractor, is already working on what has been called the Mulberry Street Apartments, which is expected to be finished next fall.
The rehabilitation will create two-first floor commercial spaces on Mulberry Street; three one-bedroom apartments on the first floor; and four open loft spaces on the second and third floors.
“These projects would not be possible without a well functioning and adequately funded federal and historic tax credit program,” said JSA Development’s David Deeds. “The building is being prepared to be useful for the next 100 years of its life.”
The three-story brick building was constructed by Ernest Webberking in 1917 to house an automotive sales company, college and apartments. It was remodeled in 1923 by the Lichty Real Estate Co. using noted architect Mortimer Cleveland. A barber shop has occupied one of the commercial storefronts since 1941.
Deeds said this marks the 20th downtown building rehabilitation undertaken since 2008 by JSA Development, a company founded by Jim Walsh, with 17 of those being historic renovations. Other projects are in the planning stages.
“These projects makes sense for Waterloo and Iowa because they are environmentally friendly and utilize existing infrastructure,” Deeds said. “They use existing streets, sewers, police and fire and other services already being provided while increasing the tax base.”
David Deeds said that these projects would not be viable without the tax credits but they were already working on the building when the credits were announced.Either he was lying or he has connections that guarantee he gets whatever he asks for
