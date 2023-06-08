CEDAR FALLS — A recent parking incident has led the city to consider reforming its permit system for downtown municipal lots.

The City Council voted 4-3 on Monday to look into residential parking permits for those lots. That would allow people who show proof of residency in the area to keep their vehicles in the lots all the time instead of only 48 hours.

Councilmembers Susan deBuhr, Dustin Ganfield and Kelly Dunn opposed the motion.

Staff will likely come back with more details and options for new rules before the end of the year in response to Councilmember Simon’s Harding proposal.

Right now, the number of individual permits available for a particular lot is capped at 20% of the spaces there. They can be purchased by people for $35 per month but vehicles can remain parked in one spot for no more than 48 consecutive hours.

According to the city, the 48-hour ordinance was adopted in October 2019 because of certain issues with mostly residents leaving their vehicles in the lots for extended periods of time, concerning residents and business owners about available spaces and making it challenging for snow removal.

How many people this change would impact was not immediately known by city staff.

The 48-hour ordinance is notably “easier” to enforce and more complaints often are filed during snow storms, leading the city to often put out reminders of the limit. Vehicles that don’t move interfere with snowplows and salt trucks attempting to remove snow in public right-of-ways.

Monday’s discussion came after Julie Shimek, downtown resident and owner of Vintage Iron Co., 104 Main St., earlier this year publicly made a parking complaint known publicly. Her vehicle had been towed in January from the Second Street East Lot because of allegedly having been in violation of the rule while out of town.

Shimek’s case was dismissed and her payment for the tow was reimbursed. The city ultimately indicated “there was no violation that could be cited pursuantly to the current city code.”

She and Dawn Wilson, another downtown resident and owner of Cup of Joe, 102 E. Main St., were present Monday to voice their support for the proposed change.

The clerk’s office and parking division recommended sticking with the current ordinance. However, they left open the possibility of “a temporary long-term parking” option when needed where residents could “pay an additional cost per day thru a separate application process.”

Twenty-five citations have been issued in more than three years. Vehicles are generally parked for at least 72 to 96 hours before they’re towed, but that’s a rare occurrence unless a complaint has been filed or it’s obvious they haven’t been moved.

Change in policy

The council also addressed a possible change to policy following the handling of the controversial LGBTQIA+ Month proclamation in May. Mayor Rob Green initially said he wouldn’t sign it and then changed his mind following an outcry from supporters of the declaration.

The council votes on all proclamations, per a recent change to policy. However, members supported the idea of City Attorney Kevin Rogers coming back with language that removes their involvement in proclamations.

Green takes issue with his office administering the declarations because his reading of city code indicates it is not directly given the responsibility – with the exception of emergency declarations, an authority under state code.

“Special presentations” are an allowable event as part of any meeting agenda. As the meeting’s presiding officer who sets the agenda, councilmembers note he could bring awareness to certain topics that way as opposed to proclamations. Still, the council would have some level of involvement because of its majority power to overrule him on any proposed agenda items.

In other business, the council unanimously approved:

Conveying 2.15 acres of city-owned land, at the corner of Production Drive and Technology Parkway in its industrial park, to Adam Haynes, owner of Bitcoin mining company Simple Mining. Construction of a new 9,600-square-foot building is planned after the company outgrew space it leased at 2412 Waterloo Road.

Reappointments of Donna Mallin and Julie Kliegl to the Human Rights Commission as well as Alan Stalnaker and Erik Blanchard to the Parks & Recreation Commission.

The resignation of Kendra Wohlert from the Art & Culture Board.

An agreement with Peters Construction Corporation for $40,958 to rebuild the damaged wall at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Pro Shop on the southwestern end of the building by Oct. 21.

