CEDAR FALLS — A six-day event for people to contribute to Cedar Falls’ downtown visioning process begins Saturday with a hands-on community design workshop.
From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the workshop at the Cedar Falls Community Center will include facilitated design discussions and aspirations for the downtown area. Participants will be encouraged to discuss and illustrate their suggestions for improvements on topics such as walkability, character and scale of new buildings, areas for change and areas for protection.
The feedback will go toward Cedar Falls’ ongoing plan to revamp its zoning code through a visioning process it started earlier this year, officials said. The workshop is part of a design charrette held from Saturday to Thursday. During the Thursday meeting the city will announce the results of the charrette from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club located at 304 Clay St. across from City Hall. The process is called “Imagine Downtown!”
“This process is to develop a community vision for the future of downtown,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “Through that process we’ll clarify that vision through a number of community engagement events.”
Those events include open design studio hours and a brown bag lunch and learn at noon Tuesday, both at the Woman’s Club.
“A design charrette is an intensive planning process where you try to get a whole design team together with the public at various events to gather public input,” Howard said. For six days, a consultant team will be in Cedar Falls working with the public on a design plan.
Howard is hoping for a good turnout Saturday morning for the first day of the charrette.
“That’s where people can literally sit around a table and talk to your neighbors about the future direction of downtown,” Howard said. “If people don’t have time to do anything else for the rest of the week, that would be the one thing we would recommend that they try to get to.”
Anyone who cares about downtown Cedar Falls is encouraged to show up.
“You don’t have to live down here, you don’t have to work down here, you don’t have to a business down here, anybody that is concerned or interested in talking about the future of downtown Cedar Falls is welcome to come,” Howard said.
