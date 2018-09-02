CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on proposed changes to the Central Business District Overlay Zoning plan.
A requirement will be considered to promote transparent windows at pedestrian levels.
“This is a common best practice that is necessary for a pedestrian-friendly shopping environment,” according to council documents.
It also will specify the type of building materials and what percentage of those materials are permitted on the exterior of buildings.
“The goal of this section is to promote higher quality materials in the downtown, specifically: brick, stone, or terracotta,” said council documents. “However the proposed code still promotes architectural variation by allowing up to 35 percent of a building’s exterior to be other materials, for example architectural metal, cement board, and architectural CMU.”
The changes will add definitions to “façade” and “storefront” and add new requirements and regulations.
It will also outline what types of signs are permitted in the overlay district.
The council will also consider a resolution to approve a bid from Blacktop Service Co. for $136,174 for the 2018 seal coat project.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Cedar Falls City Hall.
The meeting is regularly held on Monday evening but will be held on Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.