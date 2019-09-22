WATERLOO — The city will seek extensive public input on the planned replacement of the Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges over the Cedar River.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider a $505,000 contract with Stanley Consultants Inc. of Des Moines to complete a feasibility study on the projects.
Stanley Consultant’s services will include developing a social media website for public input, presentations to the City Council and general public, and early meetings with key stakeholders in the project, including Crystal Distribution Services, Powers Manufacturing, Main Street Waterloo and Waterloo Development Corp.
The Federal Highway Administration last week announced Waterloo has been awarded $12.5 million in funding through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program to replace the two bridges.
The Park Avenue Bridge, constructed in 1938, will be the city’s oldest bridge when a now-closed structure on Hammond Avenue is replaced soon. The 11th Street bridge was built in 1953. Both bridges are in deteriorated condition.
Stanley Consultants’ feasibility study is expected to include environmental clearances, mapping of the riverbed, environmental clearances and other technical aspects of the project.
The review will include recommendations on how many lanes for traffic should be included in the final design, pedestrian accommodations, aesthetics, connections to the existing riverside recreational trails, potential improvements to the floodwalls under the bridges and even ideas to eliminate the railroad crossing on the east end of the 11th Street bridge.
The feasibility study is expected to be completed in approximately eight months.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is expected to open bids and award the contract in the fall of 2021 for construction to start in the spring of 2022. Both bridges will be closed and replaced at the same time.
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
