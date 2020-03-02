Dotzler endorses Mike Franken for U.S. Senate

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County legislator is one of the first to endorse a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate.

Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler, who represents District 31 in Black Hawk County, announced Monday he would endorse Mike Franken for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Franken is one of five Democrats vying to run against U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican first elected in 2014 who is up for election in November.

"I am more than excited to endorse and join Admiral Mike Franken's team to defeat Joni Ernst," Dotzler said in a statement released by Franken's campaign Monday morning. "The Admiral has a lifetime of proven leadership that no other candidate can match."

Both men served in the military -- Franken is a retired three-star admiral in the Navy, while Dotzler served in the Army. Franken is a native of rural Sioux County, and has also been endorsed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, according to Franken's campaign.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm proud to have the support of Senator Dotzler," Franken said in the campaign email. "Senator Dotzler recognizes that, in order to defeat Joni Ernst, we must have a candidate who negates everything that Joni ran on: rural, military, and the whole pig thing. My campaign is better off for having Bill on my side."