WATERLOO -- A state senator representing the Cedar Valley has thrown his endorsement behind the top-polling Democratic presidential candidate in Iowa.

Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat representing Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond, Washburg and Gilbertville, announced Wednesday he endorsed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president.

"I'm endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president because he offers a new kind of leadership," Dotzler said in a release from the Buttigieg campaign. "You can already see his message resonating in Waterloo and across the state, and I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail and talking to Iowans about why Pete is the best candidate in this race."

Buttigieg's campaign said Dotzler's endorsement is their first from a sitting state senator in Iowa.

Last weekend, Dotzler toured Cedar Valley Techworks with Buttigieg.

Buttigieg's last appearance in the Cedar Valley was at the Local America Presidential Forum on Dec. 6.

Local issues at forefront during 5-candidate Local America Presidential Forum in Waterloo

Buttigieg is currently polling at an average of 22.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. Sen. Bernie Sanders is nipping at his heels at 19.3%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 18% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16.3%.

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

