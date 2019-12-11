WATERLOO -- A state senator representing the Cedar Valley has thrown his endorsement behind the top-polling Democratic presidential candidate in Iowa.
Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat representing Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond, Washburg and Gilbertville, announced Wednesday he endorsed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president.
"I'm endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president because he offers a new kind of leadership," Dotzler said in a release from the Buttigieg campaign. "You can already see his message resonating in Waterloo and across the state, and I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail and talking to Iowans about why Pete is the best candidate in this race."
Buttigieg's campaign said Dotzler's endorsement is their first from a sitting state senator in Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Last weekend, Dotzler toured Cedar Valley Techworks with Buttigieg.
Buttigieg's last appearance in the Cedar Valley was at the Local America Presidential Forum on Dec. 6.
Buttigieg is currently polling at an average of 22.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. Sen. Bernie Sanders is nipping at his heels at 19.3%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 18% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16.3%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.