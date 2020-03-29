DOT Waterloo meeting canceled
WATERLOO – The Iowa Transportation Commission had previously planned to hold a tour and have its monthly meeting April 13-14 in Waterloo.

As a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Iowa Transportation Commission will now meet via conference call.

The meeting will include a public input session, but via conference call rather than in person. The public input meeting allows the Commission to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

