DOT to replace Waverly Bremer Avenue bridge

WAVERLY — The Iowa Department of Transportation is replacing the Bremer Avenue bridge that passes over the Cedar River in the downtown.

For about year, the new infrastructure could be under construction.

An informational meeting has been scheduled for Monday from 5 to 6:30 pm at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. N.E.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the bridge, carrying the road also known as Iowa Highway 3, was built in 1950 and its condition is rated “fair” rather than "good" or "poor."

However, Pete Hjelmstad, a DOT field services coordinator, said the bridge is “near the end of its useful life,” and it would be most “cost effective” to replace it, rather than make the needed repairs.

“There are no safety concerns at this time,” he said Wednesday. “Or else, we would have closed it.”

The $5.8 million project was approved by the Iowa Transportation Commission as part of the state’s Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, said Hjelmstad.

According to Hjelmstad, bid letting is scheduled for October 2023.

Construction could start before the end of that year or the beginning of 2024. The hope is the new bridge would open by the end of 2024.

At this point in time, the project is set to go forward, and would only be delayed by an unforeseen circumstance such as bids coming in higher than the DOT’s estimate.

“Nothing’s ever 100% certain,” Hjelmstad said.

He said the steel beam bridge will be replaced with a 352-foot long by 74-foot wide concrete beam bridge.

Hjelmstad said the only noticeable difference might be four new “pedestrian overlook” areas, two on each side. Additionally, he said the size of the pedestrian walkway on the north side will become 10 feet rather than eight feet.

At the informational meeting, Iowa DOT staff will be present to discuss the proposed bridge replacement with renderings and images related to the project.

But no formal presentation will be made. Questions and comments will be accepted by staff. Any input would play into DOT staff's decision on bridge design or aesthetics, according to Hjelmstad.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Hjelmstad at the Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401. He can be reached by phone at (641) 423-7584 or (800) 477-4368 and by email at pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us.

A virtual presentation will first become available at noon Monday. To get access it, go online to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click “IA 3 Bridge Replacement.”