DOT to begin reconstructing Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue corridor next spring

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning in the spring, the Department of Transportation expects to embark on a two-year, $9.2 million reconstruction and repaving of the Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue corridor.

“It will improve the pavement condition, and we’ll make some necessary intersection and safety improvements while bettering the overall traffic flow,” said Nick Humpal, an assistant district engineer, during a telephone interview Friday.

Earlier this month, the Cedar Falls City Council approved a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa DOT outlining the $2.04 million it owes for the work involving Ridgeway Avenue, a city road.

The reconstruction project will help the city fulfill the terms of a development agreement it signed in 2018 with the owners of the Fleet Farm retail store at 400 W. Ridgeway Ave.

The work will result in Iowa Highway 58/27 being repaved from just south of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange, north to Shawnee Road, and then on Ridgeway from Nordic Drive, to 600 feet east of Highway 58/27.

Improvements will include the addition of a second turn lane at each of the four legs of the Highway 58 and Ridgeway intersection.

A dual left turn lane also will be added at the Ridgeway and Nordic intersection to aid those traveling westbound and turning into Fleet Farm. If turning right onto Nordic, a designated right turn lane will aid those possibly heading to the Kwik Star or into the industrial park.

The traffic signal at the Highway 58 and Ridgeway intersection will be replaced with a new one.

The eastbound Highway 20 ramps and Highway 58 intersection will see a new traffic signal added and the eastbound entrance ramp onto Highway 20 will be converted into a dual lane.

Additionally, the vertical clearance under the Highway 20 overpass will be improved by lowering the Highway 58 roadway underneath.

Box culverts will be replaced under the leg of Ridgeway west and the leg of Highway 58 south of the intersection. A trail will be added to connect the existing trail near Nordic eastward to the existing trail just east of Highway 58.

Humpal said the staging will be “complicated” but he expects no roads to fully close while workers are on the job.

He said the project will make the corridor better for the long-term, and no additional improvements are planned for the area beyond the ones slated to be bid out in February and started in the spring.

The city will pay the DOT its $2.04 million in three annual sums of $682,806, beginning with the year construction is complete.

The development agreement between the city and Fleet Farm also outlined a previous phase of improvements that were completed west of Nordic Drive for about $1.8 million, a city spokesperson said.

Fleet Farm is contributing about $1.7 million toward past and future improvements to the corridor.

The reconstruction comes a couple years after the massive Highway 58 and Viking Road interchange project was completed about a mile away.

Last year, city officials said the Highway 58 and Greenhill Road intersection — a mile north of Highway 58 and Viking — is among the more dangerous intersections in the state. They had been working with the DOT to program the intersection into plans for future construction.

“There was a project just programmed this past spring for an interchange reconstruction in fiscal year 2027,” said Humpal in a follow-up email. “We are just beginning to get this development underway. Options will be evaluated to take Iowa 58 over Greenhill or Greenhill over Iowa 58.

“Likewise, we’ll consider options for either a single point urban interchange similar to the Viking Road interchange or a dogbone roundabout interchange similar to the University Avenue interchange. There will be a lot more to come on this project in the near future.”