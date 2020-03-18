DOT announces driver's license updates due to coronavirus

AMES – Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to changes they have instituted to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and to comply with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision Tuesday to declare a public health disaster emergency.

First, for driver’s license holders, if you have a driver’s license that has an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2020, or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid for driving purposes until the declared disaster has ended.

For vehicle titles, registration and license plates, if your vehicle registration expired Jan. 17, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.

If you are purchasing or transferring a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days, according to DOT officials. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.