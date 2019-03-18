WATERLOO -- City Council members rejected a colleague's request to move a council meeting scheduled when he plans to be out of the country.
Waterloo Councilman Pat Morrissey's bid to reschedule either the regular April 1 and April 8 council meetings failed Monday on a 5-2 vote.
Morrissey said he planned to participate in one of those meetings via telephone while he was out of the country and had asked the full council to move the other meeting to April 29 when a meeting normally would not be held.
City ordinance requires the council to meet on the first four Monday's of each month. Morrissey noted it was not unusual for the council to vote to cancel a meeting or hold a meeting on the fifth Monday.
"We've done this many times in the past since I've been on the council," Morrissey said. "… As a voting member of this council, I want to fulfill my duty to my constituents."
Morrissey was joined by Councilman Ray Feuss in supporting his request. He was disappointed that council members Steve Schmitt, Sharon Juon, Bruce Jacobs, Jerome Amos Jr. and Margaret Klein turned it down.
"I find that rather egregious, especially when I'm willing to try to call in the other date," Morrissey said.
Klein said most council members base their schedules around the known meeting calendar and make plans, when necessary, for the fifth Monday.
"If we get into the business of switching around according to all of our schedules, where does that lead?" she said.
Juon noted the change also would create problems because the city had already published notices for public hearings on both April 1 and April 8. Changing those hearings would require cancelling the original notice and publishing a new hearing notice, which could delay the projects.
Juon also noted Mayor Quentin Hart, Planning and Community Development Director Noel Anderson, Community Development Director Rudy Jones and Airport Director Keith Kaspari would all be gone to the Cedar Valley Coalition trip April 29.
The April 1 public hearings included the annual street reconstruction project, a major renovation of Lincoln Park, a fire station roofing project and a land sale to Waterloo schools.
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the city had already had a pre-bid meeting on the Lincoln Park project.
"We'd really like to stay on track if possible," he said. "If not, we'll figure it out."
The April 8 hearings involved two mowing contracts and the purchase of six police vehicles.
