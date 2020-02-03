Donald Trump wins early voting at local Republican caucus

People gather in the Peet Jr. High library for the Cedar Falls Ward 2 Precinct 2 Republican caucus site.
Republicans caucus at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS — Several hundred Republicans from Cedar Falls Wards 2 and 4 walked through the door of Peet Junior High Monday evening to caucus with their neighbors.
People divided up by precinct, going to different rooms around the school. Once the meeting got underway at 7 p.m., the Ward 2, Precinct 3 gathering dealt with a number of housekeeping items, including electing delegates to the county convention before handing out strips of green paper that served as a ballot.
Randall Busche, chairman of the meeting, announced that three candidates were seeking votes: President Donald Trump, former Illinois U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
After the ballots were collected and counted Busche announced: “The final count was Donald Trump, 43, Joe Walsh, 1.”
A coin is tossed to determine whether Buttigieg or Biden would lose a delegate from 3 to 2 during the Democratic caucus at Ward 1 Precinct 6 in Waterloo on Monday night.
Community member caucuses for democratic candidates at Ward 2 Precinct 6 at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday night.
Community members take photographs of the board with the number of votes for each Democratic candidate from Ward 2 Precinct 6 at Lou Henry Elementary School during the 2020 Caucus in Waterloo on Monday night.
Republicans gather at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo for the 2020 Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3.
Maxwell Santiago sits with a Bernie sign as he caucuses at Ward 1 Precinct 6 during the Democratic caucus on Feb. 3 in Waterloo.
Kathy Scholl tries to get a count of Bernie Sanders supporters during the first alignment during caucusing at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Caucus-goers align for Bernie Sanders at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym on Feb. 3.
Jacob Harberts holds a sign to guide Andrew Yang supporters to the right area at the caucus site at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
The last voters check in or register at W3P1 in at EAst High in Waterloo as 7 p.m. hits. Rich Kurtenbach is precinct captain.
Caucus goers start aligning for their candidates at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym.
Caucus-goers line up at East Waterloo High School on Monday evening.
Tara Pickering directs Regan Hage and her on, Liam, and Tad Bean to their caucus site at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Jon Taiber tapes up a Pete Buttigieg sign at the caucus site at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Elizabeth Warren supporters make their case on caucus night at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym in Cedar Falls.
Students caucus in the West Gym on the University of Northern Iowa campus on Feb. 3, 2020.
Pete Buttigieg supporter Erica McCain caucuses at UNI WestGym in Cedar Falls.
Caucus goers sign their presidential preference cards — new this year — after they sort themselves into the first alignment at Waterloo W3P1 at East High School.
Caucus goers at East High in Waterloo try to persuade their neighbors to make their second choice and increase a second alignment number and, thus, a better chance at delegates.
Community members caucus for Pete Buttigieg during the 2020 Iowa Caucus at Lou Henry Elementary School on Feb. 3 in Waterloo.
Trump and Pence materials are handed out at Hoover Middle School for the republican caucus on Feb. 3 in Waterloo.
Community members take photos of the tally board at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo during the 2020 Iowa Caucus.
Sanders staffer Nancy Love and Buttigieg supporter Mikayla Warrick during caucus sign-in at UNI West Gym in Cedar Falls.
Elizabeth Warren supporter Cole Flack celebrates as Warren achieves caucus viability at UNI West Gym.
A man places his "Make America Great Again" hat on his leg as he caucuses at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo during the 2020 Caucus on Monday night.
People caucus for Amy Klobuchar at Ward 1 Precinct 6 at Lou Henry Elementary School on Feb. 3 in Waterloo during the 2020 Caucus.
Sydney Weldon sits alone as she caucuses for Andrew Yang at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo on Feb. 3, 2020.
Pete Buttigieg supporters line up for a count during the first alignment at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
L-R: Lyn Countryman and Mariane Hartz wave Tom Steyer at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Candidate spokesmen try to sway uncommitted caucusers at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Karol Sadkowski fills out his caucus ballot at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Tara Pickering counts Warren supporters during caucusing at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Jeremy Schraffenberger and Leyla Saleh tap signs as the Elizabeth Warren corner is pointed out at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Candidate buttons adorn clothing during caucusing at the Lincoln Elementary School caucus site in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
