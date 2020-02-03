Donald Trump wins early voting at local Republican caucus

CEDAR FALLS — Several hundred Republicans from Cedar Falls Wards 2 and 4 walked through the door of Peet Junior High Monday evening to caucus with their neighbors.

People divided up by precinct, going to different rooms around the school. Once the meeting got underway at 7 p.m., the Ward 2, Precinct 3 gathering dealt with a number of housekeeping items, including electing delegates to the county convention before handing out strips of green paper that served as a ballot.

Randall Busche, chairman of the meeting, announced that three candidates were seeking votes: President Donald Trump, former Illinois U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

After the ballots were collected and counted Busche announced: “The final count was Donald Trump, 43, Joe Walsh, 1.”

