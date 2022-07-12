Dollar land sales, leases help Waterloo attract development

WATERLOO — Land sales and leases for $1 are no stranger to the City Council – and neither is the confusion residents express during public hearings on the deals.

The council held a hearing last week to approve a business lease with Crystal Distribution Services Inc. for the use of property on Sycamore Street. The cost was $1 annually for five years. It’s one of six such agreements to come before councilors in the past three months.

Other projects they approved include the $1 sales of land to develop a 6,000-square-foot building for small contractors at 326 W. 14th St., two buildings at 3070 W. Airline Highway, 32 single-family homes at 420 Harwood Ave., four 8,000-square-foot storage buildings at 3180 W. Airline Highway and a 12,000-square-foot office building at 3165 W. Airline Highway.

The city entered into a development agreement in May 2021 with Crystal Distribution. A part of the agreement includes the option of a “leaseback” of the property after the city gained ownership of the buildings on Sycamore. The lease ends June 30, 2027.

Crystal Distribution agreed to construct a new 100,000-square-foot cold storage facility with a minimum assessed value of $10 million.

Although the lease is only $1, the project generates revenue for the city. Here’s how it works: Waterloo has tax increment financing districts, where incentives are offered for development projects. When new value is added to properties in these areas, the city receives a higher percentage of the tax funds generated.

Property values go up and property taxes will be higher anytime redevelopment happens anywhere in a city. When that happens in a TIF district, property taxes are split into two types.

The first is tied to the old property value before any redevelopment. Those property taxes will go where they always went, such as schools, roads and other public services.

Property taxes connected to the new increase in value, or the tax increment, won’t go to public services but rather be diverted to the TIF district.

If a building is constructed outside of a TIF district, the city receives 40% of the tax proceeds, with the remaining portion going to other taxing bodies. Within a TIF district, any new construction brings in closer to 90% of tax proceeds for the city.

Noel Anderson, Waterloo’s community planning and development director, said selling inexpensive land once is better than receiving a lower amount of taxes

“Within the TIF district we create lots and offer them to projects for $1 because we are able to compete with other communities,” Anderson said. “We aren’t making money on the land, but on the taxes created, water and sewer and the money put into the community.”

Anderson said the city currently has 10 TIF districts. A couple projects are underway at the Waterloo Regional Airport, the Northeast Industrial Park and the Martin Road area. Areas where land cost is also reduced includes the Rath Industrial area, San Marnan business park, downtown Waterloo and Logan Plaza.

There aren’t too many problems with this process, Anderson said, other than timelines being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages. He said the city tries to compensate for that by allowing more time in contracts to complete projects.