Dollar General zoning ready for second Waterloo City Council vote

WATERLOO — A planned Dollar General store will need to prove its worth once again this week.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to vote on the next reading of a zoning change the discount retailer is seeking to build a new 9,100-square-foot store near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

It takes three affirmative council votes to approve a zoning change, and the first reading passed last week by a narrow 4-3 margin.

Council members Dave Boesen, Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss sided with a recommendation from the city’s planning, programming and zoning commission to approve zoning the farm land for commercial use. Council members Pat Morrissey, Jonathan Grieder and Margaret Klein voted against it.

Several residents living near the site had voiced concerns about the store being located with access from Dysart Road, which currently carries a large amount of high-speed truck traffic. The site also lacks sidewalks connecting it to surrounding residential areas.

Boesen said he believed the city needs to conduct a traffic study on Dysart Road after it is reconstructed this year to determine whether the speed limit should be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.