Dollar General barely survives zoning vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A planned Dollar General store narrowly survived a zoning test this week.

Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the first reading of a zoning request for the discount retailer to build a new 9,100-square-foot store near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

Mayor Quentin Hart urged the developers to consider an upgraded design and landscaping plan before the project returns for another vote. Three readings are required to rezone the three acres of farm land.

Council members Dave Boesen, Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss approved of the zoning change, while Pat Morrissey, Jonathan Grieder and Margaret Klein voted against it.

Several property owners in the area had submitted letters and contacted council members with concerns about high-speed heavy truck traffic on the site, the building’s appearance, and taking agricultural land out of production.

Boesen said the developers answered his concerns about sight distance for southbound vehicles, but he still wanted to see the speed limit reduced from 45 mph.