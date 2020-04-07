You are the owner of this article.
Dollar General barely survives zoning vote
WATERLOO — A planned Dollar General store narrowly survived a zoning test this week.

Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the first reading of a zoning request for the discount retailer to build a new 9,100-square-foot store near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

Mayor Quentin Hart urged the developers to consider an upgraded design and landscaping plan before the project returns for another vote. Three readings are required to rezone the three acres of farm land.

Council members Dave Boesen, Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss approved of the zoning change, while Pat Morrissey, Jonathan Grieder and Margaret Klein voted against it.

Several property owners in the area had submitted letters and contacted council members with concerns about high-speed heavy truck traffic on the site, the building’s appearance, and taking agricultural land out of production.

Boesen said the developers answered his concerns about sight distance for southbound vehicles, but he still wanted to see the speed limit reduced from 45 mph.

“I truly believe for the safety of the people that drive that road every day that that road really needs to be 35 mph,” Boesen said. “Hopefully a traffic study will justify that, and it will really ease up a lot of my safety concerns.”

Morrissey said he voted against the zoning change based on opposition from nearby homeowners and because he thought the project was out of character with the neighborhood.

“I believe in the future, five to 10 years from now, that area out there, if this was allowed to go through, would be nothing but a traffic quagmire,” Morrissey said.

The second reading of the zoning ordinance is expected next week.

