Dollar General, AutoZone seek zoning approval for new stores

WATERLOO — Dollar General and AutoZone are seeking zoning approval this week to develop new stores.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings Monday but have encouraged residents with comments on issues to forward them through the city clerk to limit the coronavirus spread.
Comments and questions about council any agenda items can be made by calling 291-4323, faxing (319) 291-4571, or emailing Kelley.Felchle@Waterloo-IA.org.
Dollar General is asking to rezone a three-acre triangular lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads to construct a new 9,100-square-foot store.
The project, which includes a 30-stall parking lot with access from Dysart Road, would be the sixth Dollar General store in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
AutoZone Inc. is seeking site plan approve to build a new 6,800-square-foot retail auto parts store directly south of the KFC Restaurant at 3115 Kimball Ave. in the Kimball-Ridge area.
Both the AutoZone and Dollar General projects were unanimously endorsed by the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission earlier this month. There was no opposition during public hearings associated with the commission votes.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers and can be viewed live on the Waterloo Community TV YouTube channel.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A request from Lamar Advertising to construct a 45-foot-tall, 378-square-foot billboard at 2010 Sears St. A similar request was rejected in 2016 after objections from the Crossroads Center Mall and adjacent Panchero’s restaurant.
- A $545,000 contract with HR Green Inc., of Cedar Rapids, for engineering and design related to the reconstruction of Shaulis Road between Hess Road and U.S. Highway 218.
The Courier’s Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019:
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.