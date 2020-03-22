You are the owner of this article.
Dollar General, AutoZone seek zoning approval for new stores
Dollar General, AutoZone seek zoning approval for new stores

Dysart Road Dollar General

Dollar General is requesting zoning approval to construct a new retail store at this location near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

WATERLOO — Dollar General and AutoZone are seeking zoning approval this week to develop new stores.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings Monday but have encouraged residents with comments on issues to forward them through the city clerk to limit the coronavirus spread.

Comments and questions about council any agenda items can be made by calling 291-4323, faxing (319) 291-4571, or emailing Kelley.Felchle@Waterloo-IA.org.

Dollar General is asking to rezone a three-acre triangular lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads to construct a new 9,100-square-foot store.

The project, which includes a 30-stall parking lot with access from Dysart Road, would be the sixth Dollar General store in Waterloo.

AutoZone Inc. is seeking site plan approve to build a new 6,800-square-foot retail auto parts store directly south of the KFC Restaurant at 3115 Kimball Ave. in the Kimball-Ridge area.

Both the AutoZone and Dollar General projects were unanimously endorsed by the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission earlier this month. There was no opposition during public hearings associated with the commission votes.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers and can be viewed live on the Waterloo Community TV YouTube channel.

Other scheduled council business includes:

  • A request from Lamar Advertising to construct a 45-foot-tall, 378-square-foot billboard at 2010 Sears St. A similar request was rejected in 2016 after objections from the Crossroads Center Mall and adjacent Panchero’s restaurant.
  • A $545,000 contract with HR Green Inc., of Cedar Rapids, for engineering and design related to the reconstruction of Shaulis Road between Hess Road and U.S. Highway 218.

