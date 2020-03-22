Dollar General, AutoZone seek zoning approval for new stores

WATERLOO — Dollar General and AutoZone are seeking zoning approval this week to develop new stores.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings Monday but have encouraged residents with comments on issues to forward them through the city clerk to limit the coronavirus spread.

Comments and questions about council any agenda items can be made by calling 291-4323, faxing (319) 291-4571, or emailing Kelley.Felchle@Waterloo-IA.org.

Dollar General is asking to rezone a three-acre triangular lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads to construct a new 9,100-square-foot store.

The project, which includes a 30-stall parking lot with access from Dysart Road, would be the sixth Dollar General store in Waterloo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

AutoZone Inc. is seeking site plan approve to build a new 6,800-square-foot retail auto parts store directly south of the KFC Restaurant at 3115 Kimball Ave. in the Kimball-Ridge area.

Both the AutoZone and Dollar General projects were unanimously endorsed by the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission earlier this month. There was no opposition during public hearings associated with the commission votes.