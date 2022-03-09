Do elected supervisors need code of conduct like other Black Hawk County employees? Board debates

WATERLOO — Whether elected officials’ behavior should fall under the discrimination and harassment policy the same as other county employees was introduced and debated Tuesday.

Supervisor Dan Trelka introduced the idea of making the behavior of himself and his fellow supervisors accountable to the county’s discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy at the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“These rules apply to everybody but the elected officials, and that just seemed wrong to me,” Trelka said, noting county staff he talked to was supportive. “We should have civil discourse, not engage in disrespect and unprofessionalism.”

Not mentioned by name during the discussion was board chair and Supervisor Craig White, whose alleged boorish behavior toward both county employees and contracted security guards over the past year was brought to light recently. Trelka did note a recent lawsuit against the Polk County board was part of his rationale.

Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz said they supported the proposal, and Trelka said he would work with Mike Treinen, assistant county attorney, on drafting it.

“If nothing else, (it’s) another layer of accountability and reminder for how we should conduct ourselves,” Schwartz said.

The policy as written today notes that “all employees are entitled to a work environment in which all individuals are treated with courtesy and respect, free of discrimination and harassment,” and that “all relationships between individuals will be businesslike and free of bias, prejudice and harassment.”

Employees found to have violated the policies “will be disciplined up to and including discharge.”

Expanding the measure to elected officials didn’t sit right with Supervisor Tom Little, who argued that unlike other county employees, elected officials are held accountable by the voters.

“I think if you don’t handle yourself in elected office, the people are going to see it and vote you out,” Little said.

Laylin noted supervisors collect a salary like other employees, but are not “held to a standard” like them when it came to harassment. Trelka said his process would provide employees “an avenue to grieve the process” they don’t currently have.

Little asked if that would include removal from office. Trelka responded they “can certainly admonish them in public if it warrants it.”

“I just think you’re opening up a can of worms,” Little said.

White didn’t say whether he supported or opposed the plan, but said there was “harassment from other personnel, too” and he favored more openness overall.

“I’m old school. I think people should be here and doing their job, and if they’ve got a problem with somebody, they should do it like a man or a woman and not going behind closed doors,” White said, “and not be running around like 2-year-olds keeping secrets from people.”

Both Trelka and White are up for re-election in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.