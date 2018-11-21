Seven projects in six cities have been awarded State Historic Preservation Tax Program credits totaling $23 million.
The awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority will go to IEDA-registered projects in Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fairfield, Jefferson, Sioux City and Waterloo.
“When we rejuvenate old buildings, we rejuvenate our communities,” IEDA Director Debi Durham said. “From hotels, to educational museums and new residences, these projects turn buildings that could be blights in our communities into points of pride instead.”
IEDA received 14 applications requesting $62 million in tax credits, with about $23 million available for award.
Volkswagen
The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting grant applications for the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program.
The window to apply for settlement money runs through Jan. 18.
In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles between 2009 and 2016 that were equipped with “defeat devices” designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests.
This meant that vehicles exceeded the EPA compliant levels of nitrogen oxides during normal use.
Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations with the creation of an Environmental Mitigation Trust to fund strategies that will reduce nitrogen oxides emissions.
Iowa will receive about $21 million in trust funds for nitrogen oxide mitigation projects.
The money will be distributed through competitive application programs over the next several years.
To learn more, go to iowadot.gov/vwsettlement.
