Divided Cedar Falls council supports hiring consultant on 'resilience plan'

Council member Daryl Kruse initially called for tabling or postponing action on the agreement with Perkins & Will. He cited the changing patterns of fossil fuel use caused by pandemic-related shutdowns and pointed to the consultants’ plan to base an emission reduction goal on the latest climate science.

“I think tabling this would be appropriate until we understand what’s going to be the new normal,” he said.

“I’m not in favor of tabling it,” said council member Mark Miller. He noted there are always scientific changes to contend with and said Cedar Falls residents are “already behind” creating some kind of plan. Miller endorsed “the idea of a professional coming” to guide the process.

Council member Frank Darrah expressed support for the proposal. He also indicated a willingness to hold off on approval if there were other ways to move forward on the matters it addresses, including the use of local expertise.

“What I like about this proposal, it puts the issue on the table,” said Darrah.

By putting off a vote “we’re pretty much pushing it out for another year,” argued Miller. “I feel like we need to move forward. It’s been a goal of the council, it’s been a goal of the community.”