Diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to be hired by city of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The city can move forward with the hiring process for a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, now that City Council approved the job classification for the brand-new position Monday night.

The full-time position had been a recommendation of the Racial Equity Task Force late last year. The person who fills the job will serve as the paid expert requested by the Human Rights Commission so that it can better carry out its mission.

“Hopefully, maybe we can get someone on board in two to three months,” Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck told the council.

Councilors voted 6-1 on the classification. The lone dissent came from Dustin Ganfield.

"I think we should have explored collaborative options between other entities like the community school district or the university, and that could have kept costs down and accomplished the same goals," he wrote in a text message.

The position “works with all city departments to advance and embed social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization” and “serves as a staff liaison to the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission while providing education, outreach, advocacy and administrative support for the promotion of human rights in the community,” said the job definition.

A candidate is expected to have certain “required knowledge." Some of that includes an understanding of the theory, history, and practices of human rights; diversity-related issues, legislation, and best practices; individual, institutional, and structural barriers to advancing equity; and adjusting policies and practices to achieve more equitable outcomes.

The DEI specialist will be an employee of the human resources division.

The new position had been estimated to cost $95,000 per year. A candidate is required to have a bachelor’s degree and three years of human resource and/or human rights experience.

“Invest in an internal staff position and external expertise to lead the development and implementation of the City’s Equity Plan,” said the task force about its recommendation in its report. “Provide the resources needed to support research, organizational assessments and audits, action plans, collaborations, education, evaluation and reporting, as well as the support that staff, elected officials and community members need to talk together about equitable programs, practices and policies in Cedar Falls.”

The council cut a new part-time human resources position that had been recommended in its Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Administrator Ron Gaines said at the time that it would “expect to use some of the capacity in that (DEI specialist) to help make up for the removal of the part-time human resources position.”

In the job description for the DEI specialist, the position had some 20 responsibilities and duties.

One example is "seeking opportunities to incorporate diversity and inclusion practices where appropriate, such as in interview training and succession planning."

Another is "reviewing, revising and updating communication on city documents and the website to ensure nondiscriminatory, inclusive language is used."

