Disproportionate COVID-19 vaccination affects Black, Hispanic county residents
Disproportionate COVID-19 vaccination affects Black, Hispanic county residents

WATERLOO — Black and Hispanic residents in Black Hawk County are getting a smaller number of COVID-19 vaccines than their percentages of the population, according to local data.

Data was shared Wednesday at the county’s health board meeting by Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager. He said 6.1% of COVID-19 vaccines were given to Black residents 12 and older, which is lower than their 8.7% population rate. Residents who identify as Hispanic and Latinx, a gender-neutral term, received 2.4% of vaccines for people 12 and older compared with their 3.8% population rate, he said.

The latest U.S. Census data shows an even larger gap than the health department’s population projections. Black or African-American residents make up 9.7% of the population, and Hispanic or Latinx residents make up 4.6% of the population, according to the data.

Iowa vaccine 6

Staff nurse Rachel Lewis draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for a healthcare worker at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

People who identify with those racial groups were nationally most impacted by COVID-19, and in Black Hawk County, Black or African-American residents reported COVID-19 cases at a nearly 4% higher rate than their percentage of the population.

Pikora said the health department is “still falling a little bit behind” but said vaccination rates for Black or African-American and Hispanic or Latinx residents have increased since last month.

At the last health board meeting in April, the department reported that 5.9% of COVID-19 vaccines went to Black or African-American residents. It reported that Hispanic or Latinx residents received 2% of vaccines. Both figures fell lower than Wednesday’s numbers for each group.

Pikora said at Wednesday’s meeting that Asian residents got 2.5% of vaccines, higher than the health department’s estimate of their 2.2% population rate. It falls equal to U.S. Census population estimates. White residents, who the health department said make up 86.5% of the population, received 84.8% of vaccines. U.S. Census data says white people have a 84.5% population rate in the county.

The Black Hawk County Health Department announced a plan Wednesday to work with other departments in Story, Hope and Johnson counties to launch an advertising campaign to encourage vaccinations. All counties are located in areas with colleges, and the ads will target 18-24-year-olds who are not yet vaccinated. The health board approved $10,000 in funds for the project.

The health board then approved another possible $10,000 for vaccine incentives, which would reward people who get their doses. Health department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she is exploring a possible lottery system and gift card prizes.

“We’ve hit kind of a wall with the vaccination rates in our county, and we’re trying to be as creative as possible,” Egbuonye said.

