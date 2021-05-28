Disproportionate COVID-19 vaccination affects Black, Hispanic county residents

Pikora said the health department is “still falling a little bit behind” but said vaccination rates for Black or African-American and Hispanic or Latinx residents have increased since last month.

At the last health board meeting in April, the department reported that 5.9% of COVID-19 vaccines went to Black or African-American residents. It reported that Hispanic or Latinx residents received 2% of vaccines. Both figures fell lower than Wednesday’s numbers for each group.

Pikora said at Wednesday’s meeting that Asian residents got 2.5% of vaccines, higher than the health department’s estimate of their 2.2% population rate. It falls equal to U.S. Census population estimates. White residents, who the health department said make up 86.5% of the population, received 84.8% of vaccines. U.S. Census data says white people have a 84.5% population rate in the county.