WATERLOO --- Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Black Hawk County as a result of effects of the flooding that began March 13 and continuing.
The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe storms and flooding. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for eligible home or car repairs, replacement of clothing, personal property or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Disaster Case Management is available to all that have been affected by the flooding, regardless of income.
Residents with damage from flooding occurring on or after March 13th have 45 days from the date of the proclamation, or until May 6,to submit an application to Operation Threshold.
Operation Threshold will determine eligibility and will make direct payments to vendors for those with eligible repairs or purchase replacement items. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Applications for Black Hawk County residents are being taken at Operation Threshold’s Waterloo office located at 1535 Lafayette St., Waterloo. Applicants are encouraged to call Operation Threshold at 291-2065 to schedule an appointment. Operation Threshold is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.
Applications are also available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website (https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery) however, the application will need to be taken to Operation Threshold to be processed.
