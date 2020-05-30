‘Disappointed’ Democrats tell Schumer to stay out of Iowa’s Senate primary

The letter writers said Schumer, in endorsing Greenfield and attracting outside groups to fund attack ads, has “not merely placed your thumb upon, but, rather, have stomped your footprint upon, the scales of fairness” typical of Iowa Democratic primaries.

Greenfield communications director Sam Newton said Friday that outside GOP groups will spend millions of dollars to re-elect Ernst.

“Theresa remains the only candidate building the strong grassroots momentum needed to defeat Sen. Ernst, including endorsements from 25 labor groups, support from nearly 80 Democratic Iowa leaders and activists and nearly 19,000 contributions from Iowans in all 99 counties,” he said.

The letter to Schumer in no way represents an attack on Greenfield, Nilles said. Although he has endorsed Franken, “I like Theresa as well and will be supporting whoever wins the primary.”

The letter writers stated all they are seeking is a level playing field for all candidates. However, the intervention by the DSCC “and its associated pressure groups ... has created a treacherous playing field that is hardly level.”

It’s understandable the DSCC wants the best candidate facing Ernst, who they see as vulnerable, “but it should be the people of Iowa making that final decision,” they wrote.