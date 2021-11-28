Disagreement over proposed Waterloo ward redistricting; discussion Monday night

WATERLOO — The city’s northwest Ward 3 will lose a slice to Ward 4, which will also gain a small portion of newly annexed land to the east and a “minor” bit of central Ward 3 if a redistricting proposal for the city is approved.

The City Council will discuss how to update its five wards and dozens of precincts at a 5:30 p.m. planning session Monday, a process it undertakes every decade with the release of the latest U.S. Census.

The biggest change would be a section of Ward 3 that would move to Ward 4. Residents who live east of U.S. Highway 63 and north of East Donald Street — currently in Ward 3, Precinct 2 — would be moved to Ward 4, Precinct 1, if the new map is approved.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents that would affect, but the area includes those living along Homer, Keystone, Lakeside and Niles streets. It also would include residents along Andora Drive, Bedard Drive, East Airline Highway, East Big Rock Road and Lowder Road.

Another change would be an addition since the last census: Ward 4 would fold in 20 acres of land to the east of North Elk Run Road annexed in 2018 to expand the city’s Northeast Industrial Area.

A small portion of land near the Cedar River — what city officials were calling a “minor” change due to a change in federal census tracts — would move from Ward 3, Precinct 6 to Ward 4, Precinct 2. It wasn’t clear how many residents that would affect, either.

Wards 1, 2 and 5 would see no boundary changes under the proposal. However, at least a couple precincts in every ward would shift slightly, and some substantially, according to city maps.

Redistricting happens citywide every decade after the Iowa Legislature approved its new maps to change political boundaries for state and federal senators and representatives. Iowa law requires cities to redistrict within 60 days after the state maps are signed into law, which was Nov. 4.

Jerome Amos Jr., who represents Ward 4, said he had no issue with the proposed map. But Pat Morrissey, who represents Ward 3 until January, had several: He noted he wasn’t sure how population would be equalized with the loss of the Niles Street area in particular, and speculated it might make more sense to shift other, more populous wards instead of taking from Ward 3.

“When we are only given maps with no current population numbers, how can we properly assess?” Morrissey said.

Nia Wilder, who will represent Ward 3 starting in January, agreed with Morrissey.

“Ward 3 isn’t the biggest ward as it is — what would be the reason to make it smaller?” Wilder said. “I would disagree with the redistricting so far.”

