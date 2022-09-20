Disagreement on road extension holds up Thunder Ridge development plans

CEDAR FALLS — Twenty-seven acres on West First Street will not be developed until an agreement is reached on a north-south road extension the city and a property owner believe is “critical.”

Staffers from the city’s Community Development Department said last week a developmental procedures agreement is still being ironed out for the property west of Walgreen’s at 2509 White Tail Drive, south of West First Street.

“Lake Ridge Drive is the point of contention,” said Wendell Lupkes, a land surveyor with VJ Engineering who’s working on the project on behalf of the property owner, ME Associates, based in Springville, Utah.

Lake Ridge Drive intersects with First Street to the north, where The Ridges residential development is located.

Both sides need to determine an acceptable way to ensure the extension, all the way south to Crescent Drive, where more residential development exists, including Thunder Ridge Apartments, occurs in a timely manner.

Lupkes has been willing to immediately commit to the northern portion of the extension and a road connecting it to White Tail Drive to the east.

A year ago, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave the property the go-ahead in a 5-3 vote to being rezoned to PC-2 (planned commercial district), minus immediate assurance that Lake Ridge Drive be extended. It never reached the City Council because an agreement wasn’t reached.

ME Associates will not develop the property and has proposed potential uses for the property, nothing formal. Instead, it intends to get the rezoning and then sell it.

Retail, financial services, medical/dental/professional offices, a convenience store, gas station, drugstore, memory care facility, a cleaner, a restaurant, bakery, florist, grocery store, or corporate campus are some possible uses of the land.

A developmental procedures agreement “describes the timing and phasing of the project and outlines other development details as necessary,” states a requirement of the Planned Commercial District in city code.

The planned commercial district is meant to “promote and facilitate imaginative and comprehensively planned commercial developments which are harmoniously designed to complement the surrounding community,” says city code. It is meant to encourage high standards of building architecture and site planning to foster commercial development that maximize pedestrian convenience.

It comes with more requirements than the standard C-2 (commercial) zoning, which is what Lupkes previously requested.

The disagreement may prove to be a moot point, said Lupkes.

ME Associates received site plan approval from the commission for multi-family units on the neighboring 14 acres to the west that’s zoned planned residence district (R-P).

Lupkes pointed to previous ownership changes being one major reason for that project never coming to fruition. But if plans were to move forward, negotiations on the road extension could be impacted.

He’s working with the Army Corps of Engineers to resolve a newer “stumbling block” involving wetlands, and anticipates “a major amendment to the site plan” for the residential development being brought to the commission by the end of October.