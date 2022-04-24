Director of Cedar Falls' Hearst Center for the Arts leaves for new job

CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts has lost its director.

After having overseen the free community resource at 304 W. Seerley Boulevard for more than four years, Cultural Programs Supervisor Heather Skeens resigned Friday and will take on a new job at the nonprofit Waterloo Youth Art Team as its development and operations director.

The city advertised for the position April 15 with a salary ranging from $63,660 to $103,434. Applications will be accepted until May 6.

Skeens’ departure was announced Wednesday at the Visitors and Tourism Board meeting.

“As we seek a replacement, I’ll be spending additional time at the Hearst to assist the staff there and be the main staff liaison to their boards and committees, and will keep the Hearst 2.0 expansion project on track,” said Jennifer Pickar, tourism and cultural programs manager.

Pickar said the city is “really getting serious about Hearst 2.0” as preliminary work kicks up a notch. She also noted the plan is for the art center to stay put at its current location and have an “almost brand new building” constructed in its place.

The project is scheduled for 2026 and estimated to cost $5 million. Some $2.37 million will be covered by grants and fundraising, according to the city’s capital improvement program.

Cedar Falls to experiment with 'No Mow May' next month City Council engaged in some back-and-forth Monday before voting 6-1 to allow for grass and weeds to exceed eight inches in height throughout May in support of bee pollination.

“This building project does not seek to dramatically increase the physical footprint of the Hearst, but to better design space for current and projected needs while incorporating elements of new models for community art centers,” states the capital improvement program. “Primary project drivers for a new Hearst Center space include: flexible, multi-use programming space; increased classroom and ceramics studio space; appropriate art storage; appropriate work stations; possible rentable studios and community workshop pace; and community amenities such as improved parking/entry and location options in or near the cultural and entertainment district.”

Pickar projected the center will be without a director for a few months because candidates for the position have to go through the civil service process.

The Hearst director reports to Pickar. The art center falls under the purview of the city’s Community Development Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.