Garcia's resume

• Kelly Garcia became the director of the Iowa Department of Human Service on Nov. 1, overseeing the one of the state’s largest agencies that has a federally supported annual budget of $6.5 billion and a workforce of about 4,600.

Her annual starting salary is $154,300, with a $50,000 retention bonus.

• Before coming to Iowa, Garcia worked for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since 2013. She most recently served as deputy executive commissioner, overseeing Texas’ Health, Developmental and Independence Services Department, which has a $1.4 billion annual budget and more than 700 employees.

Garcia also worked as the director of government and stakeholder relations and the director of operations and policy for the medical and social services division within the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

• Before the Texas HHS, Garcia worked for 15 years within state government. She was a senior adviser to then-Gov. Rick Perry as well as manager and senior analyst at the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.

• Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University.