DES MOINES — Minority Democrats balked Thursday at supporting a tax package that would include funding for environmental initiatives because they have not been part of the talks between majority Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I’m hesitant to say where Senate Democrats will land,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, when asked about raising the state sales tax and using some proceeds for a natural resources trust fund voters approved in 2010.
GOP leaders are discussing a wide-ranging proposal for the 2020 session that would include the IWILL — Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy — sales tax and possibly having the state take over the cost of mental-health services — now financed by property taxes — by using a share of a 1 percent boost in the sales tax.
“Tax reform will be on the table again this year,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told a legislative forum sponsored by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.
However, he said, any sales tax increase would be part of a package that would further cut income taxes.
The tax package would need to revamp the formula for distributing the three-eighths of a penny in sales tax going into the IWILL account — a permanent fund dedicated to environmental protection.
“It’s probably going to be part of an overall package, but what that looks like I don’t know,” said House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley.
“The devil is always in the details. It would have to have bipartisan support,” he said.
Republicans currently hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House. Rep. Jo Oldson, a Des Moines Democrat and minority party whip, said there could be support for tax changes that fund priority needs as well.
“We’ll wait and see what comes at us,” said Oldson.
Whitver said the state is in a good position to consider more tax reductions, given its “strong financial position” with a surplus topping $400 million and reserves of more than $800 million after several years of shortfalls and austere budgeting.
However, Petersen said, priorities like education, health care and public safety have been underfunded as Republicans passed a massive tax cut two years ago with no input from Democrats or most Iowans.
She said she doesn’t want to see that repeated in 2020.
“It looks like Republicans are headed down the road of more slashes to the budget in terms of tax issues,” she told reporters after Thursday’s forum.
“We have yet to be invited to any of the meetings where things are being discussed and where groups are negotiating,” Petersen said. “This should be a discussion that everyone should have a chance to see happen in the public eye, not behind closed doors.”
