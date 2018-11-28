WATERLOO — An oversized sign at Love’s Travel Plaza is casting a shadow over development four miles away near Crossroads Center.
Members of the Waterloo Board of Adjustment spent their last two meetings debating a request for a sign height and size variance for a potential new business in Crossing Point Plaza.
But they expressed reluctance to allow a sign exceeding current ordinance requirements after getting complaints about the Love’s sign. The board had approved a variance in 2015 allowing the 175-foot-tall, brightly lit truck stop sign to be erected well over zoning limits.
Crossing Point Plaza, developer Ben Stroh’s revitalization of the former Kmart Plaza across San Marnan Drive from Crossroads Center Mall, initially asked to install a 100-foot-tall, 505-square-foot sign for a new business to be built north of Kwik Star and south of Freddy’s Restaurant.
The ordinance only allows a 48-foot-tall, 300-square-foot sign in that location, which wouldn’t be visible from the nearby highways.
When the Board of Adjustment voiced reluctance to approve the request in October, Crossing Point returned Tuesday with plans for a 75-foot-tall sign.
“My client has a tenant, the tenant he’s been courting, that still wants to locate out there,” said Eric Johnson, the developer’s attorney. “And they still want the bigger sign that can be seen from the highway.”
Board members voted 3-2 to approve the request with members Brad Condon, Geri Thornsberry and Sandy Goldsberry supporting the measure and John Chiles and John Beckman voting against it.
Condon said he was concerned the action sets a precedent allowing other businesses in the Crossroads area to demand larger signs to improve their visibility to the Highway 20 and Highway 218 corridors.
“If we vote in favor of this we have minimal ability to deny any future requests in this area,” Condon said.
The board did require lighting on the sign facing residential areas to the northwest to be turned off by 8 p.m. daily. That was a concession the developer made based on concerns voiced in October.
“We have a special circumstance here; there are homes very close to this location,” Chiles said. “The signs that are already there are very present to them.”
Meanwhile, city planning staff said they have been directed to begin reviewing an overhaul of the city’s sign ordinance with a focus on looking at highway-oriented businesses. Such a review is expected to take months.
Chris Western, a member of the planning staff, said the Crossing Point project could be an example of how the current ordinance is making development difficult.
“That site redeveloping as it is is just outpacing how the signage ordinance is written,” Western said. “We really need to revisit it and see if the ordinance is holding back new developments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.