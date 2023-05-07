WATERLOO — Construction workers broke ground last week on one of Waterloo’s largest residential projects in recent decades.

Development of Paradise Estates began after the City Council approved the project’s final plat Monday.

The new neighborhood will eventually be around 240 to 250 lots. The first phase will consist of 64 lots.

There will be a total of three or four additions to the new subdivision, according to Melissa Hodapp, the real estate agent for CJ’s Construction. CJ’s Construction took over the land development process from land owner Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson.

Anderson said at the Monday council meeting that the idea for the project originated about 10 years ago. The council approved the project in 2018.

Hodapp said depending on the lot sales for the first addition, phase two of the project could begin in spring 2024.

The 121-acres of platted land span the area from Kimball Avenue to Iowa Highway 21, and the planned development would surround Orange Elementary School.

Hodapp said they’re hoping for development of the land to be completed by the middle of August, and lots will go up for sale in September. Lots will be publicly listed next week. She said CJ’s Construction does not intend to build the houses, and a few builders already have expressed interest.

The future single-family homes could be anything from ranch and two-story houses with backyard space and parking for two or three cars.

City documents describe the first 64 lots being 14,057 to 21,787 square feet.

Hodapp anticipates the lots will be sold in the $70,000 to $90,000 range. She expects the houses that will be built will sell for upwards of $350,000.

Bob Manning, the executive officer of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association, said at the council meeting that he doesn’t remember the last time there was a development with 64 lots.

“It’ll be exciting to see grills on the decks and kids running around playing,” Manning said. “The tax dollars it’ll bring to the city of Waterloo is just tremendous.”

The development will also be served by new local roads — Paradise Boulevard, Moonlight Drive, Wall Street and Prosperity Drive.

Traffic has been a concern for the Orange Neighborhood Association and Orange Elementary. Currently, when parents pick up their children from the school cars become backed up onto Kimball Avenue.

Hodapp said that the school is purchasing one of the lots to alleviate traffic and to provide another access point to go into the subdivision.

The issue of water pressure also has been brought up.

City documents state Waterloo Water Works is aware of a water pressure issue in Orange Township. The reason behind the low pressure, according to the documents, is because Raymond, Orange Township and Eagle Center are all on one pressure zone and Orange Township has the highest elevation — which results in the lowest water pressure.

The consulting engineer for the project, the documents state, said the addition of homes for Paradise Estates will “have no impact” on Orange Township’s water pressure.

Cory Hodapp, owner of CJ’s Construction, said a booster pump will be installed to increase water pressure. He said the volume of water is adequate but not the pressure.

He also said there may be a water tower added to the area once more homes are built.

“A lot of development we’ve seen is in the Cedar Falls area, and we haven’t seen as much in Waterloo,” Melissa Hodapp said. “(Orange Elementary) is a great school and there is a need for housing in Waterloo. It provides a different development and aspect in the Waterloo community.”

