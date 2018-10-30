WATERLOO — The city still can’t find a developer willing to breathe new life into the former Rath Administration Building.
A formal request for proposals to reuse the long-vacant historic building at 1515 Sycamore St. generated no offers by the Friday deadline established by city planners.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he was surprised by the lack of interest after at least two developers with architects toured the building recently.
“Unfortunately, some have responded that they wanted more time to put together a full proposal,” Anderson said. “Others have noted they are in current projects right now but would be interested in looking at this in the next six to 13 months.”
Anderson said he plans to communicate with City Council members on the next steps, but he remains hopeful an entity can be found to take on the project.
The building, which once housed the main offices of the former Rath Packing Co., wound up in city ownership when the meatpacker went bankrupt in 1985. It has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years.
The city was preparing to tear the building down in 2008 when Bruce DeBolt, of Carlsbad, Calif., stepped forward with a $1.5 million plan to stabilize it. A few new windows were installed, but the project failed.
The city went to court and regained title to the property in November 2017 after DeBolt’s company filed for bankruptcy in California. Most of the windows Debolt installed have been broken out, and city officials said there is evidence homeless individuals have been staying there.
The four-story building was constructed in 1925 and saw additions in 1940 and 1950. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the few remaining Rath Packing Co. buildings still standing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Time to tear this eyesore down. NO more taxpayer needs to be spent trying on this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.