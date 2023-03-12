CEDAR FALLS — A developer is seeking to rezone 14.43 acres of the 46.25 acres he owns in North Cedar for future residential construction.

The other northern, two-thirds portion of the agricultural land, north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue, can’t be developed at this time because the sanitary sewer infrastructure isn’t there to service future buildings.

Jim Sands Construction purchased the entire swath of land for $786,250 last year. However, the rezoning matter was introduced to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

Action isn’t expected until the next meeting March 22 when the panel will hold a public hearing before likely making a recommendation to the City Council on whether to approve the rezoning.

Daniel Arends, the civil engineer at VJ Engineering who’s working with Sands, believes the developer’s long-term plan is to develop the entire 46.25 acres.

But for now, he’ll be focusing on what will be some combination of selling, or developing on his own, the approximately 30 future lots of a half-acre each or so for future single family homes.

Planner Michelle Pezley said Wednesday the street network would connect to Hiawatha and Pocahontas roads, which would be capable of supporting the future development.

The applicant is open to creating a park within the future development in the low density residential area, which they say is consistent with the plans for future residential homes.

Two neighbors approached the dais with requests that the city and commission make sure the development is limiting the stormwater runoff onto the surrounding properties.

“We just want to make sure that everybody’s on board with developing it and making sure that that the water that’s in the field that comes out of it doesn’t come into our neighborhoods,” said Scott Bonorden, a resident of Rocklyn Street.

City engineer Matt Tolan responded that the development will be an “improvement to the area” and that a solution to the stormwater issues is being discussed.

The commission also:

Recommended in a 5-1 vote to the council with Oksana Grybovych Hafermann objecting that the city’s zoning be amended to allow for salons as a conditional use for defunct institutional buildings in residential areas. The applicant, Chad Welsh, made the request as he looks to put a makeup and eyebrow salon inside the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut Street.

Set a March 22 public hearing for rezoning 3.07 acres of land west of Hudson Road along Ashworth Drive from agricultural to residential for the owners David and Tamara Nicol, as well as the city. A residential structure already stood on the property, but was demolished to make way for an extension of Ashworth Drive later this year from Hudson Road to Kara Drive.

Recommended for approval to the council a site plan for a triplex at the corner of Faithway Drive and Prairie Dock Road.