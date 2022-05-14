Developer seeking two-year extension to plat Paradise Estates

WATERLOO — The owner of Paradise Estates will ask the City Council on Monday to extend the timeframe for final platting of the development adjacent to Orange Elementary School.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson is attempting to rezone 129 acres of farmland to create nearly 200 residential lots in Orange Township near Kimball Avenue and Orange Road.

The proposed project started in February 2018 with a preliminary plat approved May 14 of that year. The city required a final plat to be filed within a year, but several extensions have been granted. The most recent variance just expired and Anderson is asking for an extension until May 14, 2024.

Residents in the area are concerned about the project, and as part of the discussion, the Orange Neighborhood Association is requesting:

Good communication between all parties involved.

A commitment to adhere to traffic and safety study results.

The city and contractor work with Waterloo Waterworks to address water issues for existing neighborhoods, including water pressure.

The city and contractor work with the Waterloo Community Schools on issues relating to Orange Elementary.

A commitment to improvements related to complete streets and recreation opportunities.

Other business before the council includes:

A four-year contract with Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald that includes a salary of $165,000, a increase of $23,537 from his current annual wage of $141,463. The increase would make him the second-highest paid police chief in the state. Waterloo is Iowa's ninth-largest city.

A two-year agreement to provide six school resource officers within Waterloo Schools' building at a cost to the district of $631,508.

A public hearing to approve the sale and transfer of 3180 W. Airline Highway for $1 with five years of tax rebates of 50% to RNK Investments, LLC. The development agreement calls for buildings of 16,800 and 10,000 square feet with a minimum assessment value of $822,000. The area has seen similar developments in the past decade, according to city documents.

A public hearing to rezone 4528 Kimball Ave. from an agricultural district to a conditional zoning district. The rezoning is for the construction of two buildings, two lean-to’s and an extension to an existing building to store vehicles and equipment for Mark Moser Construction. City documents said this would not have a negative impact on traffic conditions or the surrounding area.

