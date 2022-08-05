Developer has two years to plan parking ramp, residential units near SportsPlex

WATERLOO — Changes may be coming to downtown with a potential parking ramp and apartment units.

The City Council this week approved a purchasing rights agreement with Cause-Related Opportunity Zone Fund LLC of Charles City to acquire the city-owned parking lot to the north of the SportsPlex across Jefferson Street during the next two years.

The corporation has 24 months to make plans and present ideas to the city for the site’s redevelopment. The developer’s investment would be no less than $40 million.

The current plan is to build a parking ramp topped by residential units. The project must replace the current parking space for the SportsPlex, Young Arena, Waterloo Center for the Arts and other nearby businesses.

Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said the opportunity will let the business explore ways to improve the parking situation and add residential opportunities.

Anderson said the city will be in talks with Main Street Waterloo about the parking situation and what the city needs. The goal, he said, is to keep parking free.

The property is part of an Opportunity Zone, a federal program in which real estate developers receive tax incentives to build in economically distressed areas, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Waterloo has three opportunity zones: the riverfront area, the downtown area and the area near La Porte Road and Crossroads Mall.

In other business, the council approved:

An amendment to the lease agreement with the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Association for a 10-year extension and addition of land located at the soccer complex on West Ridgeway Avenue. The land was formerly the site of the John Deere Supervisors Club.

A request by Hawkeye Community College for a site plan amendment for the construction of five one-story single-family homes at Williston Field. The ordinance was before the council for a first reading but the rules were suspended to approve second and third readings as well.

A real estate purchase agreement with Union Development Holdings LLC for a 10.78-acre parcel of land near Homer Street to develop at least 150 multi-family housing units.

A $1 million grant agreement with the Otto Schoitz Foundation for the Transforming Gates and Byrnes Park project.

Awarding a $121,563 bid to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck for the construction of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Northeast Industrial Park wetland mitigation. A $749,772 contract to K&W Electric Inc. of Cedar Falls for the Fourth Street bridge and dam lighting project..