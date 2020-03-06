Details released on Cedar Falls special election

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a special election March 24 to fill the City Council at-large seat vacated by Mayor Rob Green.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is limited to citizens of Cedar Falls.

Absentee ballots are now available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 23.

To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.state.ia.us or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, or no ballot will be mailed.

Voter Preregistration Deadline: The last day to preregister at the Election Office for this election is March 13, before 5 p.m. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.