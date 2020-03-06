Details released on Cedar Falls special election

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a special election March 24 to fill the City Council at-large seat vacated by Mayor Rob Green.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is limited to citizens of Cedar Falls.
Absentee ballots are now available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 23.
To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.state.ia.us or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, or no ballot will be mailed.
Voter Preregistration Deadline: The last day to preregister at the Election Office for this election is March 13, before 5 p.m. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Black Hawk County will be utilizing vote centers for this election. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers in Cedar Falls. The locations are listed below.
Vote centers
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College Street (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. 4th St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office; call the office at 833-3007 or email the office at: election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The location is 316 E. Fifth St., Courthouse, Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.