WATERLOO — A special election to fill Waterloo’s vacant Ward 5 City Council seat has officially been set for Dec. 11.
The Black Hawk County Election Office set the date, which is the earliest allowed by law, after the remaining six council members voted to call for a special election.
Council members had previously rejected a proposal to hold the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election and did not attempt to appoint a replacement for Chris Shimp, who resigned the seat Aug. 10 for personal reasons.
Candidates for the seat have until 5 p.m. Nov. 16 to gather the 32 required signatures to be on the ballot.
Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or picked up in person at the county election office. Nominating petitions are filed with the election office.
Candidates must live in Ward 5. Those signing their nomination papers must be eligible Ward 5 voters. Only residents of Ward 5, which covers the city’s near west side, are able to vote in the election.
Waterloo’s runoff provisions apply to the special election. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes on Dec. 11, the two highest vote-getters would square off in a runoff election for the seat in January.
