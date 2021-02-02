Despite public opposition, Black Hawk County supervisors stick by $99K in cuts to health department

"I’m just amazed at the rationale when we talk about economics," Robinson said.

Laylin said she feels supervisors and health department members "dug our heels in" on each side without compromising. She called it a "sad commentary" that the disagreements continued Tuesday.

"I think there was a lot of disrespect on both sides," Laylin said. "That's very disappointing to me."

Joe Gorton, former University of Northern Iowa union president, said the health department is in good financial condition. He said the small savings for county residents is not worth the cuts.

"This doesn’t seem to be about finances to me," Gorton said. "It has to be politics. I don’t see any other way around it ... The politics of COVID-19 do not favor people who do not take a cautious approach to protecting the public."

Supervisor Dan Trelka said there will be a joint meeting between the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health in March to discuss each of their roles.

Health department director Nafissa Egbuonye said she hopes she can clarify her responsibility in reorganizing the department after she was hired. The restructuring required her to lessen full-time employees and redevelop positions.