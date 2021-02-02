Despite public opposition, Black Hawk County supervisors stick by $99K in cuts to health department

WATERLOO — After more than a dozen residents condemned cuts to the health department's budget proposal, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors stuck by its initial fund reduction Tuesday.
The supervisors voted to uphold last week's $99,000 cut to the department, funds that were planned to support an epidemiologist position. The epidemiologist, who studies disease spread and prevention, would have been the second one at the county health department during COVID-19. The vote was again 3-2 to cut the funds, with supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin voting against the cuts.
Last week's decision underwent legal review after questions arose about whether the Board of Supervisors or Board of Health had authority to cut positions from the health department. The supervisors Tuesday rescinded last week's motion and replaced it with one that solely cut funds, not explicitly the epidemiologist position. It is the job of the health board to determine which items will be affected by funding cuts, according to Iowa law.
People who spoke against health department cuts Tuesday included Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Experience Waterloo executive director Tavis Hall and Waterloo Schools chief human resources officer Kingsley Botchway.
Hart and others emphasized that it was the "wrong time" to make public health cuts during the pandemic. He noted that a 2018 report from financial commentary site 24/7 Wall St. ranked Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the worst area for Black people. He said health equity is a factor in that ranking.
"We all have friends and family members that are sitting in hospitals right now that are fighting for their lives," Hart said. "We know that it took the outstanding leadership of our health department to even guide us to this particular point."
Pastor Belinda Creighton-Smith said COVID-19 disproportionately impacts the county's residents of color and people in poverty. She said cutting health department funding would take away services to people who need it most.
"We are watching," said activist Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez. "We are taking note of what you are doing. And we will hold you accountable in elections."
Activist and professor Lisa Muñoz implored supervisors to consider the economic, social and health consequences of not funding an epidemiologist.
Black Hawk County is disproportionately affected by transmissible diseases, Hall said. He said an epidemiologist is critical beyond COVID-19 to study all disease patterns. Data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program shows that the county ranks worse than 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties for health behaviors, which includes smoking, excessive drinking, sexually transmitted infections, obesity and more.
Botchway said he was concerned that county supervisors did not seek input from Waterloo Schools before making their decision. He said the health department was essential in helping schools re-open for in-person learning.
"COVID is not done, and I think that any thought or any inkling that it is is dangerous," Botchway said. "I frankly don't understand, and I'm clueless because I've been running around for the last year trying to figure out how do we ensure that our schools stay open and remain open, and this vote has drastic implications on that."
The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County Health Board, said health board members stand by the department's budget proposal. She noted that the health department returned nearly $2.2 million total in tax dollars to the county in fiscal years 2016 through 2020.
The $99,000 cut would decrease the overall tax rate by an additional 0.2%, which Schwartz previously said would save homeowners about 90 cents on homes valued at $100,000.
"I’m just amazed at the rationale when we talk about economics," Robinson said.
Laylin said she feels supervisors and health department members "dug our heels in" on each side without compromising. She called it a "sad commentary" that the disagreements continued Tuesday.
"I think there was a lot of disrespect on both sides," Laylin said. "That's very disappointing to me."
Joe Gorton, former University of Northern Iowa union president, said the health department is in good financial condition. He said the small savings for county residents is not worth the cuts.
"This doesn’t seem to be about finances to me," Gorton said. "It has to be politics. I don’t see any other way around it ... The politics of COVID-19 do not favor people who do not take a cautious approach to protecting the public."
Supervisor Dan Trelka said there will be a joint meeting between the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health in March to discuss each of their roles.
Health department director Nafissa Egbuonye said she hopes she can clarify her responsibility in reorganizing the department after she was hired. The restructuring required her to lessen full-time employees and redevelop positions.
"I don't consider this budget to just be Dr. Egbuonye's budget or the health department's budget. This is the budget of the community, and that's the reality," Egbuonye said. "That's why 'public' is in front of our department — 'public' health. It's the public's budget."
Egbuonye said the department will do its "very best" despite the budget cuts. She previously said the cuts would cause the department to "lose its capacity to prepare."
Supervisor Craig White said an epidemiologist "isn't going to solve a thing" and he will "never change" his attitude about it. He said doctors told him the same thing, but he did not provide names.
"All the other departments turned their budget in the way we wanted," White said. "I did my homework and I take pride in the work I do ... Just because somebody makes a decision doesn't mean they have less respect for anybody anywhere."