Despite no-show from Delaney, voters get FaceTime, bowling with staff

TRIPOLI — Matt Jones was bummed. He and his staff at Kentucky Sports Radio drove all the way up from Kentucky to northern Iowa but didn’t get to see former U.S. Rep. John Delaney in person.
And he told Delaney just that after Delaney’s team got the Democratic presidential candidate on FaceTime with the radio host at Panther Lanes in Tripoli on Monday afternoon.
“Just so you know, you’re talking to two thousand people in Kentucky right now,” Jones said, using the Periscope app to broadcast his FaceTime interview to his show’s followers. “What’s your favorite thing about Kentucky?”
“The bourbon,” he said, though when pressed he couldn’t pick a favorite.
Jones asked why people in Kentucky should consider voting for him.
“I’m the president who’s going to bring this country together and start getting things done,” Delaney said.
Jones was one of five people — none Iowans — who showed up to see the candidate. He brought his sports radio staff up to snowy Iowa in January “to show people what’s going on in the Iowa caucuses,” but also because Jones enjoys politics: He’s written a book called “Mitch, Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky.”
“We’re trying to meet every candidate over the course of a week,” Jones said. “We’re trying, in our entertaining way, to tell people about politics.”
Despite Delaney canceling his meet-and-greet in Tripoli at the last minute, which state campaign director Brent Roske said was because he was “held up” in Washington, D.C., Roske still got the former Maryland representative on the phone with would-be voters and bought everyone’s bowling and food at Panther Lanes.
Among the bowlers was Greg Blomberg, who works in Edgewood but lives and votes in La Crosse, Wis. He said he tries to see any candidate within an hour’s drive, “after four o’clock, Monday through Thursday,” and has so far seen 11 of them, including several who have already dropped out.
“Iowa has such an awesome experience that I think so many people don’t take advantage of,” he said.
He said his top three candidates at the moment are former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, though he admitted he wasn’t picky.
“In general, I would vote for a wet paper bag with a ‘D’ on it,” he said.
A week out from the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Delaney doesn’t look like that paper bag. He polled at 1% in the latest Morning Consult poll taken in January, but most polls haven’t registered any support for him among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers.
But Blomberg nonetheless liked what he heard in his FaceTime conversation with Delaney.
“He’s pragmatic in his idea that he’d have five key things he’d do, bipartisan-ly — that will start him off on the right foot,” Blomberg said. “I think there’s zero percent chance of him being president, but still.”
