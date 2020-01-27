Despite no-show from Delaney, voters get FaceTime, bowling with staff

“We’re trying to meet every candidate over the course of a week,” Jones said. “We’re trying, in our entertaining way, to tell people about politics.”

Despite Delaney canceling his meet-and-greet in Tripoli at the last minute, which state campaign director Brent Roske said was because he was “held up” in Washington, D.C., Roske still got the former Maryland representative on the phone with would-be voters and bought everyone’s bowling and food at Panther Lanes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the bowlers was Greg Blomberg, who works in Edgewood but lives and votes in La Crosse, Wis. He said he tries to see any candidate within an hour’s drive, “after four o’clock, Monday through Thursday,” and has so far seen 11 of them, including several who have already dropped out.

“Iowa has such an awesome experience that I think so many people don’t take advantage of,” he said.

He said his top three candidates at the moment are former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, though he admitted he wasn’t picky.

“In general, I would vote for a wet paper bag with a ‘D’ on it,” he said.