Despite glitch, Iowa lawmakers optimistic about broadband expansion

Williams agreed that Democrats have been supporting the broadband initiative for a long time.

“So without a doubt, there’ll be bipartisan support for helping these rural areas,” Williams said, comparing the build-out of broadband infrastructure to the rural electrification initiative in the 1930s.

One of the challenges Williams foresees is enacting legislation that serves Iowa today and in-to the future.

“Technology changes so fast so we’ve got to figure out how to be smart enough to make what we lay out here as future-proof as possible,” he said.

Lohse is encouraged by the aggressive agenda Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out in her Condition of the State speech Tuesday. She called for investing $450 million of state funds in broadband infrastructure over the next three years.

“About a third of our counties are still broadband deserts, where high-speed internet is rarely offered,” Reynolds said. “For many Iowans, it’s just not affordable. Iowa also has the second lowest broadband speeds in the country.”

That investment, Reynolds said, will leverage millions of dollars in private investment, “giving Iowa the biggest build-out of high-speed internet in the country.”