Despite doubts about eviction moratorium legality, Grassley won’t ‘fuss’

Like President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Grassley has doubts a new federal eviction moratorium could withstand a legal challenge, but “I’m not going to fuss” as long there’s an end date.

Grassley was “kind of surprised” by the Biden administration issuing a new eviction moratorium after the previous one expired July 31.

In a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed the moratorium to stand, the justices indicated it would take congressional action to extend it.

“I’ve also heard (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi say that it can’t be done except by Congress passing laws, and Congress hasn’t passed laws,” the Iowa Republican said Wednesday. “I read yesterday that CDC itself said that they didn’t have the legal authority to do it.”

However, if the moratorium is going to end Oct. 3, “I’m not going to squabble about it,” Grassley told reporters.

The eviction moratorium, like the add-on federal unemployment benefits and other measures, were written to help Americans through the pandemic and were meant to last only as long as there is a national emergency.

“It’s got to end,” Grassley said, but “now wouldn’t be the time for me to expect this to happen.”